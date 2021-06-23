Kozhikode Corpn demands repair of Conolly Canal Road

Council passes unanimous motion demanding Irrigation Department to expedite works

The Kozhikode Municipal Corporation has requested the Irrigation Department to carry out the necessary repairs on the Connolly Canal Road from Eranhikkal to Nellikkapulli immediately to make it safer for commuters. Councillor V.P. Manoj had presented a motion to this effect in the Corporation Council meeting on Monday, pointing out that some parts of the road was in a dilapidated state and could be dangerous for motorists.

The road is an extension of the Mini Bypass Road from Meenchanda to Kunduparamba and has been included in the next phase of the city road improvement master plan by the State Government. While this may take time, the condition of the road is worsening day by day, Mr. Manoj said.

It was an inspection road of the Irrigation Department, which is in charge of Connolly Canal. The corporation, with the permission of the department, had re-surfaced it in 2013, after which no repair works have been carried out.

“There are two big pot holes on the road near Eranhikkal, big enough two swallow two wheelers. The local people have temporarily filled it with concrete. But it is not a sustainable solution to the issue”, the councillor said.

The side walls of the Connolly canal were rebuilt 14 years ago. But over the time, the soil from the side of the road got eroded, while the concrete that lay on top of it remained intact. With no soil under it, the concrete may crumble any moment and could harm people, he said.

The proposed Elathur Industrial Estate and a crematorium, besides a few industries, are located along this road. Besides, this road is used as an easy access from National Highway to Meenchanda without touching the heart of the city. It is also largely used by people from Atholi, Balussery, and nearby areas as a short route to the city.

The council passed the motion unanimously and demanded that the Irrigation Department expedite the repair works to prevent any mishaps.