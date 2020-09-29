Kozhikode Collector warns of action against COVID-19 protocol violators

837 fresh cases of infection in the district, four deaths at Government Medical College Hospital

Two days after guidelines were issued for the strict enforcement of COVID-19 protocol in Kozhikode, the district administration has warned of action against violators, even as 837 people were tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 here.

Pointing out that the pandemic had entered a new phase in Kozhikode, District Collector Seeram Sambasiva Rao said on Tuesday that over 7,500 cases had been reported from the district in the past fortnight. Over 900 cases were reported on Monday alone. “This is a result of lack of efforts to comply with the restrictions and the protocol,” he said.

The test positivity had gone up from 4% to 10% during the period. “The fact that most of these people got it through local transmission should be viewed seriously,” he said. So far, 64 deaths have been recorded from the district. Over 5,000 people are under treatment at two government hospitals, 10 private hospitals and 21 first-line treatment centres.

In an order, the Collector authorised sub-divisional magistrates, deputy collectors, tahsildars, deputy tahsildars, village officers and leaders of quick response teams, secretaries of all local bodies, and police personnel not less than the rank of sub-inspectors to do the enforcement job. Any failure to comply with physical distancing, wearing of two-layer masks, and usage of hand sanitisers at markets, commercial complexes, and public spaces would lead to cancellation of their licences. People who fail to wear face masks properly will have to face legal action.

Four deaths were reported from the Government Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode, on Tuesday. The deceased have been identified as a 72-year-old man from Kozhikode city, a 49-year-old man from Chettippadi, Malappuram, a 49-year-old woman from Cheruvadi in Alappuzha, and a 78-year-old man from Payyoli, Kozhikode.

Meanwhile, the District Medical Officer said in a release that 789 people acquired the infection locally, of whom 429 were from the Kozhikode Corporation limits. There were nine health workers among the newly infected persons. The number of active cases from the district has reached 6,415.