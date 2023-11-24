Kozhikode Collector receives threat letter in Maoists name again

November 24, 2023 07:32 pm | Updated 07:37 pm IST - Kozhikode

District Collector Snehil Kumar Singh received one more letter in the name of Maoists threatening action against the Chief Minister’s ongoing Navakerala Sadas. Police sources said an intensified investigation was under way with the support of various squads and intelligence wings to track the source of the letter which was received at the Collectorate on Thursday.

The anonymous letter reportedly criticises the State government, claiming that it succumbed to capitalist forces. Sources said the letter mentions the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) Red Flag to create confusion about its source.

The second letter surfaced when the police were busy adopting all possible measures to step up Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s security whose Navakerala Sadas entered Kozhikode district on Friday. Though the first letter was found to be fake, written in the name of Maoists, security arrangements were tightened in Kozhikode district in view of the Chief Minister’s programme.

In the first letter that was received at the Collectorate on November 15, an anonymous writer had threatened that explosions similar to those happened in Kochi recently would take place in Kozhikode too if the “pseudo communists” went ahead with their manhunt. Following the incident, various Central and State intelligence wings had collected details for separate investigations. The case was taken up seriously considering the recent encounters with Maoists in Wayanad and Kannur.

According to the police, the letter was sent by someone to create fear among people. The sender had also reportedly referred to the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) Red Flag adopting a quirky style of writing that hardly matched with any of the previously seized leaflets from Maoists. The second letter too was found to have such similarities but reportedly written in a different handwriting.