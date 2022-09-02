Kozhikode Collector orders review of fire safety measures in industrial units

Report to be submitted by October 15

Staff Reporter Kozhikode
September 02, 2022 19:45 IST

In the wake of recurring fire outbreaks, District Collector N. Tej Lohit Reddy has asked the District Industries Centre Manager to take a close look at the preparedness of various industrial units to prevent fire accidents.

Intensive checking will be carried out in the district by the Fire and Rescue Services wing with the support of a team of officials comprising the Deputy Director of Panchayats and the secretaries of various local bodies.

The first phase of inspections will be completed by October 15, and a report will be submitted to the Collector. Action will be initiated against units found violating safety norms.

The field-level review report of the Fire and Rescue Services team will be considered while adopting corrective measures against erring industrialists. The Divisional Fire Officer will be responsible for checking the quality and efficacy of firefighting equipment in various industrial units. Replacement of outdated firefighting equipment will be given top priority during the door-to-door inspection.

Fire and Rescue Services officials who recently held discussions with Revenue officials on safety issues pointed out that short circuit and poor knowledge about operation of electrical equipment were the prime reasons behind frequent fire accidents in Kozhikode district.

