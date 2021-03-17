Kozhikode Collector asks parties to follow COVID-19 protocol for poll campaign

Kozhikode

17 March 2021 00:43 IST

District Collector Seeram Sambasiva Rao has asked the representatives of political parties to follow COVID-19 protocol during election campaigns and has warned them of severe consequences if they failed to do so.

In a meeting with political leaders on Monday, the Collector asked them to ensure that masks and sanitisers were used by party workers and to maintain physical distancing.

It was decided that only five vehicles should be used in roadshows and that public meetings with the participation of a huge number of people should be held only in places with enough space to accommodate them. Meetings should not be held without prior permission and only at places designated. If required, more spaces would be identified for the purpose. Seats should be spaced well, while masks, sanitisers and thermal scanners should be available at the venues.

Holding meetings without prior permission is a criminal offence and will be dealt with by the police.

The party leaders have also been asked to keep an account of election expenses and account details of candidates. They have been asked not to make comments on issues that might cause tension.