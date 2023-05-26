Kozhikode civil station premises cleaned up as part of Waste-Free Kerala campaign

May 26, 2023 09:05 pm | Updated 09:05 pm IST - Kozhikode

As part of the Waste-Free Kerala campaign, the second phase of cleaning work on the premises of the Kozhikode civil station was done with the support of trainees from the pre-recruitment training centre here on Friday. Heads of various government departments were present to oversee the drive. District Collector A. Geetha said the cleanliness campaign in various phases would draw to a close at the civil station by June 5. She also warned of stringent action against officials responsible for reckless dumping of non-degradable waste on the premises of government offices.

