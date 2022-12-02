Kozhikode city sub-district wins overall championship in school arts fest

December 02, 2022 09:21 pm | Updated 09:23 pm IST - Kozhikode

Securing 868 points with a consistent performance in stage events, Kozhikode city sub-district emerged overall champions at the 61st Kozhikode Revenue District School Arts Festival that concluded at Vadakara on Thursday.

Koyilandy educational sub-district came second with 805 points. Chevayur educational sub-district finished in the third position with 760 points.

In the category of schools, Silver Hills Higher Secondary School topped the list with 334 points. Scoring 317 points, Memunda Higher Secondary School emerged runners-up in the event. St. Joseph’s Anglo Indian Girls Higher Secondary School finished in the third position with 229 points.

The list of winners was finalised by 10 a.m. as competitions in some items unexpectedly were delayed by a few hours. Differences of opinion on some results also delayed declaration of overall winners.