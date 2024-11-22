 />
Kozhikode City sub-district maintains lead in arts fest

Events delayed by several hours; some moved to other stages

Published - November 22, 2024 02:00 am IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau
The team of Kunnamangalam HSS performing Oppana (HS) at the Revenue District School Arts Festival in Kozhikode on Thursday.

The team of Kunnamangalam HSS performing Oppana (HS) at the Revenue District School Arts Festival in Kozhikode on Thursday. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

Delay in conducting events marked the third of the Kozhikode Revenue District Arts Festival on Thursday as events that were scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. in most of the 20 venues started hours later, causing further delay in starting other programmes.

The team of St. Joseph’s Anglo Indian School, Kozhikode, that bagged the first prize in Group Dance (HS) at the District School Arts Festival in Kozhikode on Thursday.

The team of St. Joseph’s Anglo Indian School, Kozhikode, that bagged the first prize in Group Dance (HS) at the District School Arts Festival in Kozhikode on Thursday. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

The Group Dance (HS) competition that was scheduled for 9 a.m. at Stage-1 did not start until 11.30 a.m. and went on till 5 p.m., thus delaying the Oppana (HS) competition that was scheduled for 1 p.m. until 5.45 p.m. The Oppana (HSS) competition that was scheduled for 4.30 p.m. at the venue was hence shifted to Stage 20 and began by 7 p.m.

The team of St.Joseph’s Anglo Indian Girls Higher Secondary School performing Malapulaya Attam (HS) at the District School Arts Festival in Kozhikode on Thursday.

The team of St.Joseph’s Anglo Indian Girls Higher Secondary School performing Malapulaya Attam (HS) at the District School Arts Festival in Kozhikode on Thursday. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

The situation was not different in other venues. The reason for the delay is yet to be ascertained though the audience complained that the organisers did not turn up at the venues on time. Interestingly, several people who had gathered at Stage 1 to watch the Oppana competition had to be content with the Group Dance, but were not disappointed since the event was also a crowd puller.

Sanish P.K. of Nanmanda HSS performing Kerala Nadanam (HSS Boys) at the Revenue District School Arts Festival in Kozhikode on Thursday.

Sanish P.K. of Nanmanda HSS performing Kerala Nadanam (HSS Boys) at the Revenue District School Arts Festival in Kozhikode on Thursday. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

Meanwhile, the competition between the sub-districts has heightened with Kozhikode sub-district maintaining the lead with 377 points. Koduvally, which was in the second position a day before, has been pushed to the third position as Chevayur came second withs 348 points. Koduvally has 337 points, while Mukkam is in fourth position with 314 points.

The team of Perambra HSS performing a Group Dance (HS) at the District School Arts Festival in Kozhikode on Thursday.

The team of Perambra HSS performing a Group Dance (HS) at the District School Arts Festival in Kozhikode on Thursday. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

Among the schools, Silver Hills HSS of the Chevayur sub-district, which was in the second position a day before, has bagged 129 points to reach the top position, while Memunda HSS has scored 105 points to be in the second position. GHSS Kokkallur is in the third position with 93 points.

A huge crowd had assembled at the Malabar Christian College ground, stage one of the District School Arts Festival in Kozhikode, on Thursday to watch the Group Dance (HS) competitions. However, the competition that was supposed to begin at 9 a.m. did not begin until 11 a.m.

A huge crowd had assembled at the Malabar Christian College ground, stage one of the District School Arts Festival in Kozhikode, on Thursday to watch the Group Dance (HS) competitions. However, the competition that was supposed to begin at 9 a.m. did not begin until 11 a.m. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

Besides Group Dance and Oppana, Drama (HS), Ottanthullal, Group Song, Bharatanatyam, English Skit, Kuchipudi, Kolkali, Kathaprasangam, Keralanadanam, Chendamelam and Malapulaya Attam were the major crowd pullers of the day.

Punya U.S. of Rahmaniya HSS who bagged the first prize in Bharatanatyam (HSS) at the District School Arts Festival in Kozhikode on Thursday.

Punya U.S. of Rahmaniya HSS who bagged the first prize in Bharatanatyam (HSS) at the District School Arts Festival in Kozhikode on Thursday. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

On the fourth day of the festival on Friday, Drama (HSS), Mohiniyattam, Chakyarkoothu, Koodiyattam, Group Dance (HSS), Folk Dance, Poorakkali, Chavittunatakam, Mimicry, Paniya Dance and Mangalam Kali will be the major attractions.

Sravan Krishna N.V of PVSHSS, Eranhikkal, taking part in the Bharatanatyam (HSS- Boys) competition at the District School Arts Festival in Kozhikode on Thursday.

Sravan Krishna N.V of PVSHSS, Eranhikkal, taking part in the Bharatanatyam (HSS- Boys) competition at the District School Arts Festival in Kozhikode on Thursday. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

Dhruvika P. of National HSS, Vattoli, presenting Ottan Thullal (HS) at the District School Arts Festival in Kozhikode on Thursday.

Dhruvika P. of National HSS, Vattoli, presenting Ottan Thullal (HS) at the District School Arts Festival in Kozhikode on Thursday. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

Thanmaya R. of KRHSS, Purameri, performing Kuchipudi (HS- Girls) at the District School Arts Festival in Kozhikode on Thursday.

Thanmaya R. of KRHSS, Purameri, performing Kuchipudi (HS- Girls) at the District School Arts Festival in Kozhikode on Thursday. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

