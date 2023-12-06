ADVERTISEMENT

Kozhikode city sub-district leading in district school arts fest

December 06, 2023 11:37 pm | Updated 11:37 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

A participant in the Kerala Nadanam competition.  | Photo Credit: K. RAGESH

Kozhikode city sub-district is in the lead position with 531 points on the third day of the ongoing 62nd edition of the Kozhikode district School Arts Festival at Perambra on Wednesday.

The team from Providence Girls Higher Secondary School, Kozhikode, which won the first prize in Maddalakeli competition. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

Koyilandy sub-district is in the second slot with 482 points and Koduvally sub-district is in the third position with 447 points.

A scene of the audience who are watching competitions as part of the Kozhikode district School Arts Festival at Perambra on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: K. RAGESH

In the school category, Silver Hills Higher Secondary School, Chevayur, is leading with 152 points, followed by Memunda HSS, Thodannur, (126) and Government Higher Secondary School, Madappally, (105) in the second and third positions, respectively. Kerala Nadanam, Kuchipudi, Group Dance, and Folk Dance were among the major competitions that were held on the day.

P. Adhrinath of Government Higher Secondary School, Medical College Campus, Kozhikode, who won the first prize in Folk Dance (Boys). | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

Meanwhile, C. Manoj Kumar, Deputy Director of Education, said in a release that all the schools in the district would get a day-off on Thursday against the backdrop of the arts festival. This would be applicable to higher secondary schools and vocational higher schools as well, the regional deputy director and assistant director, respectively, said. To compensate for this, another day would be arranged as a working day, a release said.

The team from St. Joseph’s Anglo-Indian Girls Higher Secondary School, Kozhikode, which won the first prize in group dance. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

