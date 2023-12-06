Kozhikode city sub-district leading in district school arts fest

December 06, 2023 11:37 pm | Updated 11:37 pm IST - Kozhikode

Kozhikode city sub-district is in the lead position with 531 points on the third day of the ongoing 62nd edition of the Kozhikode district School Arts Festival at Perambra on Wednesday.

Koyilandy sub-district is in the second slot with 482 points and Koduvally sub-district is in the third position with 447 points.

In the school category, Silver Hills Higher Secondary School, Chevayur, is leading with 152 points, followed by Memunda HSS, Thodannur, (126) and Government Higher Secondary School, Madappally, (105) in the second and third positions, respectively. Kerala Nadanam, Kuchipudi, Group Dance, and Folk Dance were among the major competitions that were held on the day.

Meanwhile, C. Manoj Kumar, Deputy Director of Education, said in a release that all the schools in the district would get a day-off on Thursday against the backdrop of the arts festival. This would be applicable to higher secondary schools and vocational higher schools as well, the regional deputy director and assistant director, respectively, said. To compensate for this, another day would be arranged as a working day, a release said.