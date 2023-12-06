HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Kozhikode city sub-district leading in district school arts fest

December 06, 2023 11:37 pm | Updated 11:37 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau
A participant in the Kerala Nadanam competition. 

A participant in the Kerala Nadanam competition.  | Photo Credit: K. RAGESH

Kozhikode city sub-district is in the lead position with 531 points on the third day of the ongoing 62nd edition of the Kozhikode district School Arts Festival at Perambra on Wednesday.

The team from Providence Girls Higher Secondary School, Kozhikode, which won the first prize in Maddalakeli competition.

The team from Providence Girls Higher Secondary School, Kozhikode, which won the first prize in Maddalakeli competition. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

Koyilandy sub-district is in the second slot with 482 points and Koduvally sub-district is in the third position with 447 points.

A scene of the audience who are watching competitions as part of the Kozhikode district School Arts Festival at Perambra on Wednesday.

A scene of the audience who are watching competitions as part of the Kozhikode district School Arts Festival at Perambra on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: K. RAGESH

In the school category, Silver Hills Higher Secondary School, Chevayur, is leading with 152 points, followed by Memunda HSS, Thodannur, (126) and Government Higher Secondary School, Madappally, (105) in the second and third positions, respectively. Kerala Nadanam, Kuchipudi, Group Dance, and Folk Dance were among the major competitions that were held on the day.

P. Adhrinath of Government Higher Secondary School, Medical College Campus, Kozhikode, who won the first prize in Folk Dance (Boys).

P. Adhrinath of Government Higher Secondary School, Medical College Campus, Kozhikode, who won the first prize in Folk Dance (Boys). | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

Meanwhile, C. Manoj Kumar, Deputy Director of Education, said in a release that all the schools in the district would get a day-off on Thursday against the backdrop of the arts festival. This would be applicable to higher secondary schools and vocational higher schools as well, the regional deputy director and assistant director, respectively, said. To compensate for this, another day would be arranged as a working day, a release said.

The team from St. Joseph’s Anglo-Indian Girls Higher Secondary School, Kozhikode, which won the first prize in group dance.

The team from St. Joseph’s Anglo-Indian Girls Higher Secondary School, Kozhikode, which won the first prize in group dance. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

Related Topics

Kozhikode / arts, culture and entertainment / school

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.