Kozhikode city schools breathe a sigh of relief as confusion over mark calculation ends

July 26, 2022 20:11 IST

CBSE circular on Class 10 and 12 exams clear air on issue

The confusion over marks and grading in the CBSE Class 10 and 12 examinations seems to have settled down after the board came up with a detailed circular on the method used to calculate the marks. “Besides the circular, we have done our best to clear the air on the issue,” said Thara Krishnan, Principal of Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, Chevayur. However, not many students are applying for re-evaluation, the last date for which is Thursday.

This year’s Class 10 and 12 students are special as they have completed two crucial years of studies online. Moreover, they had to face two term examinations in place of one, the first multiple choice and the second descriptive. But most schools in Kozhikode had prepared in advance for the situation and trained the students accordingly to face the exams. Moreover, they are more than satisfied with the results.

“The children were strained for sure. But the online classes equipped them to face multiple choice questions, as they were used to answering tests on google forms,” said Sheeba Ramdas, Principal of Vedavyasa Vidyalayam in Kozhikode.

The schools believe the model examinations they conducted before the board exams too paid off. “We provided them intensive coaching for a few months through extra online classes. They got a clear idea of the exam routine after the model exams,” said Ms. Krishnan

The Devagiri CMI Public school provided special coaching for weak students. “It was difficult for them to face two term exams, and the marking system was confusing. But the board cleared it at the end without any chance for confusion,” said Johny Kanjirathinkal, Principal of CMI School.

Even though the board had been child friendly in framing questions, many students struggled to complete answers in the given time. “The online classes adversely affected our students’ ability to write. We had to conduct repeated tests and writing exercises for them to gain enough speed in writing before the second term exam,” Ms. Ramdas said.