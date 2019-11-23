Kozhikode city retains arts fest title

The Kozhikode city sub-district clinched the overall title once again at the Kozhikode Revenue District Arts Festival that concluded at BEM Higher Secondary School in the city on Friday. The sub-district bagged 1,145 points to come up on top while it was a close fight between Koyilandy and Balussery sub-districts for the second position. Koyilandy bagged 1,095 points while Balussery bagged 1,083 points when results of a few more events were being awaited.

Meanwhile, Silver Hills Higher Secondary School, the regular overall champions among schools, was given a run for their money when Memunda Higher Secondary School cruised its way to the top with 351 points against the 348 points of Silver Hills. Rahmania School of the Handicapped was a black horse in the Higher Secondary category, bagging 127 points to clinch the third position. Thiruvangur Higher Secondary school with an aggregate 229 points too put up a good show.

Mayor Thottathil Raveendran was the chief guest at the valedictory function on Friday while District Panchayat Education standing committee chairman Mukkam Muhammed presided over. Regional Deputy Director of Higher Secondary Education Gokulakrishnan, Assistant director of VHSE Selvamani and Deputy Director of Education V.P. Mini were present.

The festival that was held on 18 stages spread across the city was noted for mismanagement rather than the events and participants. Many of the stages were rendered useless after rain flooded their premises. Shuffling of stages and events besides competitions running late for hours were a regular occurrence during the last four days. However, the allegations of corruption by judges were not so rampant as usual.

The winners get barely a week to prepare for the State School Arts Festival that begins at Kanhangad in Kasargod on November 28. Some major results of the day: Group Song HSS: 1. St. Michael’s HSS, 2. Govt. HSS, Vadakara, Puthur, 3. Vadakkumpad HSS.

Patriotic Song HSS: 1. Silver Hills HSS, 2. Memunda HSS, 3. Savio HSS

Nangiarkoothu HS: 1.Devika.S. Nair, Silver Hills HSS, 2. Diya Nanda, Thiruvangur HSS, 3. Aneha.S, GHSS, Valayam

Classical Music HS: 1.Vinayak.S. Nair, Silver Hills HSS, 2. Abhinav.S. Kumar, Govt,.Ganapth BHS, 3. Hariprasad L.S., JNM Govt.HSS, Puduppadi.