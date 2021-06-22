Kozhikode city police probing road accident that killed five persons

Involvement of gold smuggling gangs suspected

The city police are piecing together evidence in the case related to the accident that claimed the lives of five persons at Ramanattukara on Monday morning.

A case was registered at the Feroke police station. Now the Karipur police have taken over the case of the gang allegedly involved in gold smuggling.

“The city police are investigating how the accident occurred. We will help the investigation team especially in collecting digital evidence and information on several WhatsApp groups,” said District Police Chief (Kozhikode City) A.V. George.

He said the police suspected the involvement of gangs engaged in smuggling through the Calicut International Airport. “The police are examining the activities of these groups and their operations. The Customs wing is carrying out a parallel investigation,” said Mr. George.

The Air Intelligence Unit had seized 2.33 kg of gold worth ₹1.11 crore from Muhammad Shafeeque Melethil of Malappuram who arrived on an Air India flight from Dubai early Monday morning.

Mr. George said multiple investigation teams, including a squad in Palakkad district, were probing the case. All the deceased hailed from Cherpulassery in Palakkad.

It was suspected that the gang had a scuffle with another group from Koduvally near the airport before the accident. The police are verifying details of their involvement in the accident.