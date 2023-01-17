Kozhikode city likely to pilot Student Traffic Cadet project

January 17, 2023 01:22 am | Updated 01:22 am IST - Kozhikode

Following the model of the Student Police Cadet (SPC) project, discussions are now in full swing for the formation of Student Traffic Cadets (STCs) to make use of students’ services in the efficient management of traffic during mass events and celebrations in the city. A meeting will be held in the city soon under the leadership of senior police officers to prepare the project map and plan enrolment activities.

According to police sources, the opportunity will be given to college students in the first phase. A small team of interested college students selected from various colleges will be formed to begin the trial. The city’s traffic police wing is likely to take up the leadership role in the new mission.

The idea is to train about 100 students in the first phase after securing permission from police higher-ups and the Department of Education and pilot the project in Kozhikode. Like the SPCs, there will be a unique uniform for traffic cadets.

“What we wish to realise is a dedicated team of student cadets who can efficiently support the traffic police in the management of traffic issues. They will not be given any risky roles but small responsibilities that can reduce the overburden on traffic police officers on duty during bigger events,” said a senior police officer who proposed the idea.

The idea of forming STC came alive after noticing the struggle faced by the city’s traffic police officers during the 61st State School Arts Festival in Kozhikode city. Though there were elaborate arrangements in place to manage the traffic, the police had missed the support of a well-trained volunteer team to share small responsibilities. Even for small traffic diversions and road crossing arrangements for pedestrians, they were forced to post additional police officers or home guards.

Police sources said the formation of an exclusive student wing for traffic management would be a novel experience for the city. It could be expanded to other districts after reviewing the<SU>performance of the first batch on the field, they said.

ADVERTISEMENT