Kozhikode city leads in district school arts fest

December 06, 2023 01:33 am | Updated 01:35 am IST - Kozhikode

As the stage events of the 62nd edition of the Kozhikode District School Arts Festival began at Perambra on Tuesday, one could imagine the difficult situation faced by judges who witnessed tight competition in most events. The participants left no room to question the supremacy of Kozhikode which had been the top contender for the overall trophy at the State-level event for the past three decades, and had even bagged it 23 times.

Thiruvathirakkali, Kerala Nadanam, Bharatanatyam, Kathakali, folk dance and mono act were some of the major stage events held on Tuesday. At the end of the second day of the festival, Kozhikode city sub-district was leading the race with 235 points while Koyilandy with 213 points is close behind. Chevayur sub-district, with 207 points, is in the third position.

In the schools category, Government HSS, Narikkuni, is in the top position with 65 points while MUM VHSS, Vadakara, is in the second position with 60 points. Government HSS, Thamarassery, is close behind with 56 points.

Earlier, inaugurating the festival, Speaker A.N. Shamseer called upon the students to revive the Gandhian ideologies through arts. He condemned the altercations and appeals that have become the norm in arts festivals these days, while appreciating the competitive spirit of students. “The competitions should be healthy and should be an encouragement for talents within students,” he said.

T.P. Ramakrishnan, MLA, presided. District Panchayat president Sheeja Sasi, vice president P. Gavas, and Deputy Director of Education C. Manoj Kumar were present.

As many as 10,000 students from 17 educational sub-districts are participating in 309 events at the festival being held in 19 venues.

Adding zest to festival

A small, palm-thatched hut catches one’s attention at the Perambra HSS Ground near the Stage-1 of the District School Arts Festival. The hut was built by members of the school’s alumni from the 1986 batch, who have turned up in large numbers to encourage the new generation of students. They have also set up a counter where they serve beaten rice on a banana leaf along with ginger coffee free of cost to every one who comes to the festival.

Meanwhile, the new generation is making a mark on their own. National Service Scheme volunteers have set up a selfie point on the ground to create awareness of their Jeeva Jyothi voluntary blood donation campaign, in association with the Kerala Police’s Pol-Blood mobile application. MLA T.P. Ramakrishnan inaugurated the selfie point. The volunteers are planning to bring out a blood donation directory of 1,000 people by the end of the festival.

Higher secondary students of Government HSS, Peringolam, came to the festival with the LED bulbs made by them. Around 100 trained students from various Plus Two streams are part of the school’s unit that manufactures LED bulbs. The proceeds from the sale of these bulbs go towards the ‘Snehabhavanam’ project through which the students support the homeless.

