Kozhikode city in need of better facilities for pedestrian safety

February 24, 2023 07:36 pm | Updated 07:36 pm IST - Kozhikode

At a time when the State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) has directed the police to act against pedestrians who cross roads carelessly, questions are rife about facilities in the city for their safety.

The SHRC has pinpointed people who cross through the footpath at junctions even when the signals are not favourable to them, those who use mobiles while crossing roads, as well as those who walk on the road despite the availability of footpath, thus causing fatal accidents. The intervention comes in the wake of complaints about the lack of a proper traffic culture in Kozhikode city as the SHRC is anxious about the rise in road accidents despite effective interventions by the traffic police.

There were 195 deaths in road accidents in Kozhikode in 2022, and 48 of them were pedestrians, and the level of innocence of pedestrians in most cases is debatable. However, the lack of facilities for pedestrians in the city could not be discounted, said the SHRC.

At most junctions, traffic lights are pre-timed and are rarely in sync with the actual vehicular volume. The lights are damaged in many cases, leaving drivers and pedestrians often confused. The signal lights remain dead for hours in case of power outage (or bad weather in case of solar powered lights).

“If not for the effective intervention of the police, the number of pedestrians dying on the road could have been much higher,” said Traffic Sub Inspector Manoj Babu, known for the introduction of roadside parking zones in the city.

He added it was high time that signal lights in the city were updated to suit all conditions and climates. “The signals should be based on the actual traffic through each junction, and they should be able to detect the presence of pedestrians. They should have better battery backup to suit adverse situations,” said Mr. Babu.

Differently abled people, especially the visually challenged, often find crossing roads difficult in the city. A voice enabled system announcing the signal, similar to what has been set up in parts of Tamil Nadu could address the issue, he added.