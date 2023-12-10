HamberMenu
Kozhikode city bags overall championship at school arts festival

December 10, 2023 01:21 am | Updated 01:21 am IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau
Participants from schools under the Kozhikode city sub-district in a jubilant mood on winning the overall championship at the Kozhikode District School Arts Festival at Perambra on Friday.

Participants from schools under the Kozhikode city sub-district in a jubilant mood on winning the overall championship at the Kozhikode District School Arts Festival at Perambra on Friday. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

Kozhikode city sub-district became the overall champions in the District School Arts Festival that concluded at Perambra on Friday.

Kozhikode city had maintained a clear lead right from the beginning of the festival and ended up scoring 914 points, leaving the second place-winning Chevayur sub district 66 points behind at 848 as Koyilandy sub-district scored 819 points to bag the third prize.

Silver Hills Higher Secondary School in Chevayur sub district scored the highest among schools (332 points), while Memunda HSS (297) and the hosts Perambra (236) got second and third positions.

The final results were announced on Saturday as they could not be accessed on Friday due to a server error.

