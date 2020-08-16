Kozhikode church pays musical tribute to COVID-19 warriors on Independence Day

To honour to the nation’s frontline COVID-19 warriors, the national anthem was played on an antique pipe organ kept at the CSI Cathedral Church in Kozhikode on Saturday.
M.P. Bernet, the assistant vicar of the church who is also a trained musician, delivered the performance after the flag-hoisting ceremony on Saturday morning.
The CSI authorities said it was the only such functional church organ in Kerala and was used for accompanying religious songs in English on Sundays. They got the instrument, which is often described as the ‘king of instruments’, as a gift from the U.K. in 2004. Four organists in the parish, including the assistant vicar and two women, began using it after getting special training from Ebenezer Edwin, a Chennai-based musician. They were trained in playing five songs during the religious service.
“Though we were also skilled in playing the national anthem on this instrument, we thought of doing it with a special purpose this time for saluting the COVID-19 warriors. It was truly a debut in that category,” said the assistant vicar.
“We played the recorded video while hosting live online prayers for believers on Saturday night,” said vicar T.I. James, who came up with the novel idea and shot it on camera for online viewers. He said the musical tribute also marked the launch of ‘Morning Breeze’, a programme aimed at instilling positive thinking during the pandemic.
