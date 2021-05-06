Kozhikode can handle up to 75,000 patients, says Collector

Kozhikode

3,688 beds kept ready to be used in COVID hospitals

Kozhikode District Collector S. Sambasiva Rao has claimed that steps have been taken to ensure treatment for at least 75,000 COVID-19 patients at various health facilities. As many as 3,688 beds have been kept ready to be used in COVID hospitals.

He told the media at an online press meet on Thursday that the available capacity would not have to be utilised to the maximum. A district-level war room has been functioning to monitor the usage of intensive care units (ICU), ventilators, and oxygen cylinders. Data from hospitals will be updated every four hours. Coordinators have been appointed at hospitals to ensure proper treatment.

Mr. Rao said 685 beds were vacant at 38 COVID hospitals in the district right now. There are 60 ICU beds, 38 ventilators, and 360 beds with oxygen support. There are 194 beds, 37 ICU beds, and 29 ventilators in government hospitals alone. As many as 492 beds are available in 13 first-line treatment centres (FLTCs).

Treatment is being offered at the Government Medical College Hospital, and the building constructed under the Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana and the Institute for Maternal and Child Health attached to the hospital, Government General Hospital, Baby Memorial Hospital, Malabar Medical College Hospital, Aster MIMS Hospital, and IQRAA Hospital. The four government taluk hospitals have already been equipped for the purpose.

Mr. Rao said a surveillance mechanism had been put in place to observe those in home isolation. It is better to use face masks even at home in view of the spread of the infection in families. Many people who had contact with infected persons and those with symptoms are found to be staying at home. This is leading to the infection spreading to other family members. Those with symptoms should be compulsorily shifted to domiciliary care centres or FLTCs, he added.