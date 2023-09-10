HamberMenu
Kozhikode bypass emerges as accident zone for motorists

Obstacles on the road are temporary and will be cleared within a couple of months, say PWD officials

September 10, 2023 07:07 pm | Updated 07:07 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

With no proper street lights and cautionary boards, several stretches of the Kozhikode bypass road between Vengalam and Ramanattukara have emerged as danger zones for the inter-district passengers who are unfamiliar with the nature of ongoing road widening works and traffic diversions. To warn motorists about the hazard zones, only a few ribbons and partly-visible dividers are used in many locations.

The situation remains unchanged even after several vehicles met with freak accidents. Hoteliers and local traders on the route said that light motor vehicle drivers and two-wheeler riders are the majority who meet with accidents on the route.

“The situation here is dangerous in the absence of possible preventive measures. Atleast solar-powered lights can be arranged in the most vulnerable locations,” said Arangil Vishnu, an inter-district truck driver from Vengalam. He pointed out that drivers from other States are likely to fall victims at the unfenced ditches and poorly lit junctions.

Many a time, the use of high beams by heavy truck drivers to ensure better road visibility has turned out to be dangerous for other drivers. As there is no checking currently to track high beam misuse, majority of the vehicles are using it as the easiest option to pass the risky road.

“Apart from the poor lighting, the heap of construction materials and illegal parking of heavy vehicles along worksites are also posing a threat on the route. The contractors are sure to make required interventions if the Public Works department authorities are giving them proper instructions,” said V. Manoj, functionary of a local residents’ association near Vengeri. He said that the residents’ association members have been demanding the same for several months.

Meanwhile, officials with the PWD pointed out that hurdles on the road are temporary and will be cleared within a couple of months. Cautionary boards and temporary lights have been erected in maximum locations and more locations will be covered in the wake of public demands after an inspection, they added.

