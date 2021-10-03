Kozhikode braces for emergencies following yellow alert

A power supply line that was damaged after an uprooted coconut tree fell on it near Karaparamba in Kozhikode on Saturday.

Kozhikode

03 October 2021 17:34 IST

Control rooms activated; families in vulnerable areas asked to relocate

The District-level Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has activated the functioning of district-level and taluk-level control rooms to remain prepared in the wake of the yellow alert sounded by the Indian Meteorological Department till October 6. Families living in areas vulnerable to extreme sea erosion and landslips have been asked to relocate to safer locations.

Village officers from some of the landslip-prone areas said they had the list of facilities to open relief camps in case of emergencies. Temporary relief shelters would be provided with the support of local bodies concerned, they said.

Revenue Department officials said the Saturday’s downpour and flood had caused huge loss to many traders and farmers in the district. Stormwater entered several shops in Mukkom, damaging products. Many traders had been asked to vacate the place for safety reasons, they said.

Power supply had also been disrupted in many locations in the district following the collapse of electric poles on Saturday night. Though emergency repairing work was carried out by the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) team on Sunday, it could not cover many village areas. KSEB officials said the issues could be settled completely by Monday.

Officials with the DDMA said the district-level control room (04952-371002) would be available 24x7. The official toll-free number (1077) would also be functional apart from taluk-level helplines for the public, they said.