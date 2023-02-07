ADVERTISEMENT

Kozhikode Bishop Varghese Chakkalakkal turns 70

February 07, 2023 09:21 pm | Updated 09:21 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

Kozhikode Bishop Varghese Chakkalakkal being wished by Archbishop Joseph Kalathilparambil, Thamarassery Bishop Mar Remigios Inchananiyil, and Kannur Bishop Alex Vadakkumthala on his 70th birthday in Kozhikode on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

Varghese Chakkalakkal, Bishop of Kozhikode Diocese, celebrated his 70th birthday on Tuesday in the presence of his counterparts from nearby dioceses and Archbishop Joseph Kalathilparambil.

His birthday coincides with the silver jubilee of his ascension as the Bishop of Kannur and the centenary celebrations of the Kozhikode Diocese. He had recently ascended as the president of the Kerala Region Latin Catholic Bishops Council and the Kerala Regional Latin Catholic Council.

Born at Mala in Thrissur in 1953, Bishop Chakkalakkal was a parish priest at Mother of God Cathedral in Kozhikode in 1981. He received a doctorate in Canon Laws from Pontifical Urban University in Rome. He was professor and dean of St. Joseph’s Seminary in Mangaluru. He became Bishop of the Kozhikode Diocese in 2012.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US