Kozhikode Bishop Varghese Chakkalakkal turns 70

February 07, 2023 09:21 pm | Updated 09:21 pm IST - Kozhikode

Varghese Chakkalakkal, Bishop of Kozhikode Diocese, celebrated his 70th birthday on Tuesday in the presence of his counterparts from nearby dioceses and Archbishop Joseph Kalathilparambil.

His birthday coincides with the silver jubilee of his ascension as the Bishop of Kannur and the centenary celebrations of the Kozhikode Diocese. He had recently ascended as the president of the Kerala Region Latin Catholic Bishops Council and the Kerala Regional Latin Catholic Council.

Born at Mala in Thrissur in 1953, Bishop Chakkalakkal was a parish priest at Mother of God Cathedral in Kozhikode in 1981. He received a doctorate in Canon Laws from Pontifical Urban University in Rome. He was professor and dean of St. Joseph’s Seminary in Mangaluru. He became Bishop of the Kozhikode Diocese in 2012.