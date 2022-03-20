Kozhikode bids adieu to Madhu Master

An integral part of the theatre history of Kerala

Hundreds paid tribute to Madhu Master, noted theatre personality and political and cultural activist, in Kozhikode on Sunday.

Minister for Ports Ahammad Devarkovil and actor-director Joy Mathew paid homage at the Kozhikode Town Hall where the body was kept. Minister for Tourism P.A. Mohamed Riyas visited his home at Chelannur.

K.K. Madhusoodhanan (Madhu Master), 74, passed away on Saturday owing to age-related illness. Madhu Master was one of the pioneers of the alternative Leftist political theatre in Kerala. He started acting in plays while he was a member of the Kerala Students’ Federation.

Madhu Master was instrumental in popularising street plays in the State. Even while he worked as a school teacher, he was part of the Naxalite guerrilla squad in Wayanad. He was jailed for 29 months for his association with the Naxal movement. He later spent six months at the detention camp during the Emergency. Madhu Master was under suspension for 16 of the 33 years of official life. He retired as head master of Government Lower Primary School, Cherukunnu, Kuttiady, in 2004.

Once released from prison, he wrote several plays, including “Padayani” that was staged across Kerala, and later “Amma”, which created quite a wave post-Emergency. Mr. Joy Mathew was launched as an actor through “Amma”.

“Spartacus”, “India 74”, “Karutha Vartha”, “Sunanda”, “Kaligula”, “Mutta”, “Crime” and “Pulimaranja Kuttanmoossu” are his other plays.

A close associate of filmmaker John Abraham, Madhu Master had co-scripted a movie based on the Kayyur uprising. He also acted in several movies such as “Sanghaganam” by P.A. Bakkar, “Ore Thooval Pakshikal” by Raveendran, “Thottam” by K.P. Kumaran, “Shutter” by Joy Mathew and “Leela” by Ranjith.

The body was cremated at the corporation crematorium on Mavoor Road. Madhu Master is survived by wife K. Thankam and sons M.T. Vidhu Raj and M.T. Abhinay Raj.