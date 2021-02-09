Kozhikode beach to have a Freedom Square and cultural space

Kozhikode

09 February 2021 23:52 IST

Chief Minister to launch project tomorrow

The rich and eventful history of the Kozhikode beach remains rather oblivious to anyone visiting its shores. The Zamorin rule, trade relations with foreigners, British colonial influence, and the fiery struggles during the Independence movement continue to be somewhat hidden.

Freedom Square, a new project to be launched on Thursday, seeks to close this gap. A cultural space titled ‘Cultural Beach’ too would be opened along with it, A. Pradeepkumar, Kozhikode North MLA, told the media on Tuesday.

According to Mr. Pradeepkumar, Kozhikode beach was part of a glorious chapter in India’s freedom struggle, when leaders such as Mohammed Abdur Rahman Sahiband P. Krishna Pillai braved colonial police batons to stage the Salt Satyagraha here. “The Freedom Square will give a gist of that historical phase to the younger generation. The walls erected here as part of the project will also have plaques on Kozhikode’s trade relations with the Arabs, Chinese and the Portugese and the Zamorin rule,” he said. The project area includes the open stage where political conferences are now being held.

The MLA said the beach also stood out as a unique cultural space in the city where events such as the Kerala Literature Festival are held. “The area from Freedom Square to Lion’s Park is designated as Cultural Beach. A long conference hall, small halls, washrooms and other facilities are arranged here. Artists, littérateurs, and cultural activists can come here and spend their time. There is also an area earmarked for ‘Coffee with Conversation’, where you can sit reading a book while sipping coffee or chatting with a friend,” he added. The area around the old lighthouse had been renovated and a small amphitheatre-like space created where cultural programmes can be held. Ornamental lights have been installed and sitting spaces designed to enable gatherings. Architects Vinod Cyriac and P.P. Vinod have designed the spaces. Details about the rent and execution of the projects are being worked out.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will open the two projects on Thursday evening online. Health Minister K.K. Shylaja will attend the event, where musician and Padma Shri award winner Kaithapram Damodaran Namboothiri will be honoured.