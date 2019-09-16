Kozhikode badly in need of bus bays to keep traffic snarls at bay

Waiting in traffic snarls for long time every working day, especially during peak hours, has become a routine for motorists in the city.

“I ride my two-wheeler through the backstreets often to take my children to school and then head to my office. Passing the West Hill Junction consumes a lot of time,” said Sulekha, a government employee.

Be it West Hill Junction, Mananchira, Palayam, Malabar Christian College, or the mofusil bus stand junction, the reckless parking of private buses to pick up and drop passengers worsens the traffic situation in the city.

No option

“Buses stop in the middle of the road and by the time a bus is ready to move, it would have created a long queue of vehicles behind it,” said Rajeev, who works at a private firm in East Nadakkavu.

Roads in most busy parts of the city are too congested, barely broad enough to accommodate two rows of vehicles. In the absence of proper bus bays, bus drivers have no option, but to stop buses on road.

There are very few proper bus bays in the city such as in Mananchira and Muthalakkulam where the road is broad enough and a separate track has been made to park buses.

The Regional Town Planning Office in Kozhikode had identified the need for bus bays in 33 locations in the city in 2015 and had mentioned it in its study, Bus transport system for Kozhikode urban area. The suggestion was to set up modern bus bays with waiting sheds, seating arrangements, FM Radio, lighting, and a display of emergency services.

K.V.Abdul Malik, who was the Regional Town Planner at the time, had suggested that bus bays be constructed off roads not to obstruct traffic. As acquiring land in the heart of the city to construct bus bays was impractical, the Town Planning office had suggested shifting bus stops so that government land could be used for the purpose.

In September 2016, the Kozhikode Corporation had started working on a proposal for bus bays. In the first phase, modern bus bays were to come up at West Hill near St. Michael’s School, in front of the Indoor Stadium and mofusil bus stand on Rajaji Road.

In July 2018, work on the bus bay in front of Indoor Stadium and on the north side of the mofusil bus stand commenced with much fanfare at an estimated cost of ₹1 crore. The construction was expected to be completed within six months, but the project has not seen any progress ever since.

Corporation Town Planning Standing Committee chairman M.C. Anil Kumar said the project could not be taken forward due to an objection raised by a PWD contractor. “The contractor had claimed that he was the only person licensed to construct bus bays on all roads maintained by the Public Works Department (PWD) based on an order in 2015,” he said.

He said the civic body had written to PWD to give an exemption to the bus bay project in Kozhikode and had requested the State government to solve the issue, but to no avail. A few roads that were reconstructed by Uralungal Labour Contract Cooperative Society (ULCCS) have proper bus bays. But the main roads in the city, which are maintained by PWD, have no proper bus bays.

“We are planning to remind the PWD of the issue again,” Mr. Anil Kumar said.