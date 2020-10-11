Kozhikode among districts with highest COVID tally

1,121 people contract disease through local transmission

Kozhikode figures among the three districts that reported over 1,000 fresh COVID-19 cases in the State on Sunday as 1,219 more were found to have been infected with SARS-CoV-2 here.

According to the Health Department, the other two districts are Malappuram and Ernakulam.

As many as 1,121 people were infected in Kozhikode through local transmission while the source was unknown in 76 people. Within Kozhikode Corporation, there were 364 cases of locally acquired infections. There were 28 health workers among the newly infected persons. The number of active cases in the district reached 11,573, with 954 more recovering from the infection. As many as 6,929 people are under home isolation.

MP’s warning

Meanwhile, M.K. Raghavan, MP, has called for beefing up scientific containment measures in the wake of rise in COVID-19 cases in the district. In a release, he pointed out that the shortage of beds, ventilators, and ambulances was a sign of things to come. He claimed that the State might have to face a situation similar to Italy if its approach was not scientific and rationalistic. Health workers were getting tired and Kozhikode was figuring in the list of districts with a high tally of COVID cases. The highest number of restrictions too were in Kozhikode. Mr. Raghavan said that instead of ‘unscientific containment zones and lockdowns’, time-bound and scientific steps should be taken.