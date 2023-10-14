Kozhikode all set to soak in Navaratri celebrations

October 14, 2023 11:51 pm | Updated 11:51 pm IST - Kozhikode

A variety of programmes are being organised in the city for Navratri, the nine-day festival. The temples in the Tali region, as usual, are the epicentre of activities. Bommakkolu (a special arrangement of dolls) has been set up at the Tali Brahmana Samooha Madom.

Cultural programmes will be held at the Renukamariyamman Temple at Tali from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. from October 15 to 24. The celebrations will culminate with a procession on October 24.

Special pujas are held at the Kanyaka Parameshwari Temple. Processions will be held every day. ‘Uriyadi’ will be held at 4.45 everyday.

A dance programme at 6.30 p.m. and a devotional concert at 7.30 p.m. on October 23 will be the highlights of Navratri celebrations at the Kalarikkal Bhagavathi Temple at Kottooli.

Training in chanting for students will be a prominent event at the Varakkal Thazham Ayyappa Temple in West Hill.

Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje will inaugurate the Navratri Sargolsavam at Kesari Bhavan in Kozhikode on Sunday at 5 p.m. Union Minister V. Muraleedharan, Swami Chidanandapuri, Goa University Vice Chancellor Harilal B. Menon, and musicians Bhavana Radhakrishnan and Sreeranjini Kodamballi will attend various programmes over the nine days such as Sadhana Sibiram, Yoga Sibiram, and Boom festival.

Swami Sathyanandapuri will inaugurate the Navaratri celebrations at Ramanandashramam at Nedungottur near Malaparamba at 6.30 p.m. on Sunday.