Kozhikode all set to count votes

20 counting centres in district; initial trends likely to be available from 8.15 a.m.

All arrangements have been completed for the counting of votes polled in the local body elections held on Monday. The counting will start at the 20 designated counting centres at 8 a.m. on Wednesday. Initial trends will be available from 8.15 a.m. and the results of some local bodies with less number of wards will be available by 9 a.m. Most results are expected to be revealed by noon.

There are counting centres for each of the 12 blocks, seven municipalities and the municipal corporation in the district. The counting centre for Kozhikode Corporation will be at the Government Vocational Higher Secondary School, Nadakkavu. The Farook College Auditorium will be the centre for Ramanattukara municipality; the Feroke Town Hall for Feroke municipality; Government Higher Secondary School, Neeleswaram, for Mukkam municipality; Government Vocational Higher Secondary School, Koyilandy for Koyilandy municipality; Technical School, Payyoli, for Payyoli municipality; the Vadakara Town Hall for Vadakara municipality and Government Higher Secondary School, Koduvally, for Koduvally municipality.

The counting for grama panchayats coming under Balussery Block Panchayat will be held at Vocational Higher Secondary School, Balussery. Government Polytechnic, West Hill (Chelannur block); Malabar Christian College (Kunnamangalam block); Zamorin’s Higher Secondary School (Kozhikode block); CKG Memorial Government College, Perambra (Perambra block); St. Antony’s Girls Higher Secondary School, Vadakara (Thodannur block); Government Vocational Higher Secondary School, Payyoli (Meladi block); Government Mappila Vocational Higher Secondary School, Koyilandy (Panthalayani block); Madappally College (Vadakara block); Kadathanad Rajas Higher Secondary School, Purameri (Thuneri block); National Higher Secondary School, Vattoli (Kunnummal block) and KMO Higher Secondary School, Koduvally (Koduvally block) are the other counting centres for grama panchayats.

As many as 1,500 officials have been deployed for counting. Counting for all polling stations in a ward will be done at the same table. The postal ballots received till 8 a.m. on Wednesday will be counted while the ones that come later will be sealed and kept aside. The postal ballots will be counted at the tables of the Returning Officers.

Only counting officers, Returning Officers, Assistant Returning Officers, photographers and camerapersons with passes from the State Election Commission, candidates, and counting agents with passes will be allowed inside the centres.