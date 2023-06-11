Kozhikode all geared up for rain-related emergencies

June 11, 2023 07:44 pm | Updated 07:44 pm IST - Kozhikode

With the monsoon gaining strength, the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has made arrangements to deal with emergency situations. District Collector A. Geetha, also the chairperson of DDMA, has directed all departments to be on alert.

The 24-hour control rooms that have been set up in the district, taluk and panchayat level are fully operational. The police, fire and rescue, irrigation, electricity and telephones departments have been directed to be ready to confront emergencies.

The water level in reservoirs in the district are being monitored round the clock and the changes shall be updated on the district website. The Deputy Director of Fisheries has been directed to arrange enough boats for rescue operations in case the water level in rivers rise leading to regional floods. He is in charge of implementing restrictions on entering the sea, if any. He shall also issue timely warnings to the fishermen.

In case of incessant rains for more than 24 hours, the respective Tahsidars have the power to suspend mining activities and well digging. The Regional Transport Officer has been directed to arrange enough vehicles, if necessary.

The Kozhikode Corporation has been directed to resolve drainage issues at places in the city prone to waterlogging.

The Executive Engineer (Roads Division) of the Public Works department and the Kerala State Electricity Board has been directed to set up a team of workers to remove obstacles on the road and power distribution infrastructure respectively.

Meanwhile entry to tourist locations connected to rivers, rocky and flood prone areas, has been temporarily banned. The police and secretaries of local bodies are responsible for the implementation of the ban.

The public shall contact the following numbers in case of emergencies. District Emergency Operation Centre (1077/ 0495-2371002), Kozhikode taluk (0495- 2372967), Thamarassery taluk (0495-2224088), Koyilandy taluk (0496-2623100), and Vadakara taluk (0496-2520361).