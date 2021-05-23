Kozhikode adds 1,917 new cases to COVID-19 tally

KOZHIKODE

Karassery grama panchayat reports daily test positivity rate of 58%

Karassery grama panchayat in Kozhikode district reported a daily test positivity rate (TPR) of 58% on Sunday when 36 of the 62 samples tested positive for SARS-CoV-2. The district had 1,917 fresh COVID-19 cases and 4,398 recoveries, while the cumulative daily TPR stood at 18.69%

According to Health Department sources, Azhiyoor reported a daily TPR of 55% when 41 of the 74 samples tested positive for the virus. This panchayat is the only local body in the district that has a weekly TPR of over 30%.

Other local bodies with a high daily TPR are Kodiyathur, Thalakkulathur, Kodanchery, Olavanna, and Eramala grama panchayats, and Vadakara municipality. Thiruvambady, Kakkur, Kakkodi, Changaraoth, and Vanimel panchayats registered a daily TPR of below 5%. Maruthonkara had no new patients and Kayanna and Kavilumpara had one new patient each.

The District Medical Officer said 1,886 of the fresh cases in the district were due to local transmission of the infection. The source of 31 others is not known. A total of 10,658 samples were tested. Kozhikode Corporation reported 538 cases of locally acquired infections, Vadakara 53, and Chathamangalam 51. The active case pool dropped to 27,246 in the district.