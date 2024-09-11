Kozhikode abuzz with Onam shoppers amid festive spirit

All roads in Kozhikode city lead to S.M. Street these days. The street, as well as its surrounding areas such as Mananchira and Palayam are abuzz with Onam shoppers who are hopping from one shop to another, hunting for not just fresh collections, but offers and discounts too.

Several shops on the street have announced 10 to 50% discount on account of Onam, while street vendors too are actively engaging a large section of shoppers. Meanwhile, the intermittent rain, signalling that the monsoon is yet to take a back seat, has not dampened the Onam spirit.

There is huge demand for traditional Onam attire such as Kerala saree, set mundu, and dhoti, besides shirts at affordable rates and in bulk quantities in line with the recent trend of ‘Onam uniforms’, especially in educational institutions.

The Onam handloom expo being organised by the Department of Industries on the stadium premises is the go-to spot for those who prefer to keep it simple and traditional, besides being sustainable. The 20% government rebate for handloom products is a great attraction. The Supplyco Onam Fair is also being held on the same compound. With the prices of essential commodities on the rise, subsidised rates of commodities come as a great reprieve for the shoppers.

Onam is also a hot season for handicraft products, as evident from the rush experienced at the Khadi Gramodyog Emporium on S.M. Street and the Kairali showroom at Mananchira. The 20 to 30% government rebate on handicrafts is an added incentive here.

