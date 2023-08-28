HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Kozhikode abuzz with last-minute Onam rush

Traffic came to a standstill in many parts of the city, especially Palayam and Mavoor Road, due to huge rush of shoppers

August 28, 2023 09:57 pm | Updated 10:04 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau
Moideen Pally Road, an annexe of S.M. Street in Kozhikode, is jam-packed with last-minute Onam shoppers on Monday.

Moideen Pally Road, an annexe of S.M. Street in Kozhikode, is jam-packed with last-minute Onam shoppers on Monday. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

All roads led to S.M. Street and Palayam in Kozhikode as people from across the district became part of the last-minute Onam rush.

Onam shoppers throng the flower market at Palayam in Kozhikode on Thiruvonam eve.

Onam shoppers throng the flower market at Palayam in Kozhikode on Thiruvonam eve. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

S.M. Street became an ocean of shoppers in search for ‘Onakkodi’.

The vegetable market at Palayam in Kozhikode was a beehive of activities on the eve of Thiruvonam on Monday.

The vegetable market at Palayam in Kozhikode was a beehive of activities on the eve of Thiruvonam on Monday. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

Traffic came to a standstill in many parts of the city, especially Palayam and Mavoor Road, as shoppers from the fringes of the city and neighbouring districts too reached Kozhikode on Thiruvonam eve.

Meanwhile, a variety of Onam fairs concluded in the city on Monday.

Traffic almost came to a standstill in parts of Kozhikode city on Monday owing to the last-minute rush on the eve of Thiruvonam.

Traffic almost came to a standstill in parts of Kozhikode city on Monday owing to the last-minute rush on the eve of Thiruvonam. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

Onam celebrations organised by the Department of Tourism, District Tourism Promotion Council, and the district administration were well received. Poet Alankode Leelakrishnan inaugurated the poets’ convention held as part of the literature festival at the Town Hall on Monday. P.N. Gopikrishnan opened a literature debate later. Mananchira Square is hosting programmes till September 2.

Onam celebrations held at Malabar Christian College, Kozhikode.

Onam celebrations held at Malabar Christian College, Kozhikode. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

Different varieties of payasam displayed at the Payasam Mela held as part of Onam celebrations at the Malappuram Town Hall on Monday.

Different varieties of payasam displayed at the Payasam Mela held as part of Onam celebrations at the Malappuram Town Hall on Monday. | Photo Credit: SAKEER HUSSAIN

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.