Kozhikode abuzz with last-minute Onam rush

August 28, 2023 09:57 pm | Updated 10:04 pm IST - Kozhikode

All roads led to S.M. Street and Palayam in Kozhikode as people from across the district became part of the last-minute Onam rush.

S.M. Street became an ocean of shoppers in search for ‘Onakkodi’.

Traffic came to a standstill in many parts of the city, especially Palayam and Mavoor Road, as shoppers from the fringes of the city and neighbouring districts too reached Kozhikode on Thiruvonam eve.

Meanwhile, a variety of Onam fairs concluded in the city on Monday.

Onam celebrations organised by the Department of Tourism, District Tourism Promotion Council, and the district administration were well received. Poet Alankode Leelakrishnan inaugurated the poets’ convention held as part of the literature festival at the Town Hall on Monday. P.N. Gopikrishnan opened a literature debate later. Mananchira Square is hosting programmes till September 2.