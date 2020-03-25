Koyilandy municipality passes ₹121-crore budget

The annual budget of the Koyilandy municipality in the district has given priority to housing and agriculture sector.

In view of the COVID-19 spreading in the country, the municipality held a special council on Tuesday. The copies of the budget were transmitted through WhatsApp to all the members without them gathering in a place.

The discussions on the proposals were also done through the cross-platform messaging service. The budget was also passed by the council in a similar fashion, municipal Chairman K. Sathyan, said.

About 1,500 houses would be completed in connection with the comprehensive housing project. A sum of ₹20 crore has been set aside for the construction of a shopping complex. Other projects include setting up a gas crematorium, modern slaughter house, beautification of the town hall, coastal park, open stage auditorium and roadside public toilets. The budget also promised several measures to tackle the drinking water issues and development of roads in the municipal area. Besides, it also focused on health and education sectors.

The budget presented by Deputy Chairperson V.K. Padmini, who is also the finance standing committee chairperson, has projected a revenue of ₹121.40 crore against an expenditure of ₹120.60. The surplus is ₹80 lakh.

The budget has set aside ₹1.23 crore for the production sector and nearly ₹7 crore for road expansion works. For the welfare of persons with disabilities, the budget has allocated, ₹60 lakh and for the elderly persons, another, ₹50 lakh.

The education sector gets ₹2.3 crore. The anganwadis will be allotted ₹1.30 crore and welfare for women, ₹1 crore. The budget has earmarked ₹60 lakh for the development of the Manjaladukunnu playing ground. A sum of ₹67 lakh has been given for installation of streetlights and ₹70 development of the municipality. It also set aside ₹3 lakh for purchasing equipment for disaster management. The fisheries sector has been allotted ₹3 crore and welfare of the Scheduled Castes, ₹2 crore.

A special package of ₹11 lakh has been worked out for prevention of diseases. Each ward will be given ₹25,000 for this purpose.Likewise, a ₹3-crore project has been worked out for manufacturing of cloth bags to eliminate plastic carry-bags. The budget has also proposed free WiFi at bus shelters and beautification of the town.