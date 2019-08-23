Korapuzha bridge work will be completed on time, says PWD

In the wake of the recent floods, the Public Works Department (PWD) has allayed fears over the chances of delay in the construction of the bridge across the Korapuzha river on the old National Highway 66.

“The construction will be completed within the time period,” said K. Vinayaraj, Executive Engineer, PWD (National Highways).

A footbridge constructed across the river had been washed away in the floodwaters a fortnight ago. A portion of the makeshift bridge plunged into the river. The water level in the river had risen following strong currents from Punoorpuzha that meets Korapuzha.

Temporary bunds built for facilitating the construction of pillars had to be dismantled to allow the free flow of water. However, people are now forced to use the railway bridge to cross the river.

Buses halt either at Korapuzha or Elathur on both sides of the bridge. Vehicles proceeding from Kozhikode city to Koyilandy side should take the Vengalam-Pooladikunnu-Pavangad route and vice versa. Uralungal Labour Contract Cooperative Society Limited (ULCCS), which had secured the contract for constructing the bridge, has already constructed a jetty.

Construction works began in December with the demolition of the bridge. Vehicular traffic is now being diverted through the Koyilandy-Vadakara old National Highway 66.

Besides, vehicles could take the Kozhikode bypass connecting Vengalam to Ramanattukara to reach the other side.

Now, the construction of pillars are being done. As per the contract, the bridge will be completed by May 2020.

ULCCS bagged the contract for the construction at a cost of ₹27.17 crore. The Kerala Road Fund Board (KRFB), which inked the agreement, had sourced funds through the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB).

The bridge, constructed during the British regime, became unmotorable due to the plying of heavy vehicles.

The 224-metre bridge, including its rails and arches, were pulled down using modern scaffolding techniques to avoid the debris falling into the water.