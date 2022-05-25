Koolimad bridge: controversy rages over falling of beams

ULCCS, the contractor, maintains that there were no lapses in construction

The falling of three beams of an under-construction bridge at Koolimad near Mavoor in Kozhikode district has pitted Public Works Department (PWD) officials and the contractor on the one side and naysayers, including Metroman E. Sreedharan and Opposition parties, on the other.

The bridge is being constructed across the Chaliyar river connecting Kozhikode and Malappuram districts. The beams fell off on May 16 while they were being fixed to the pillars using a hydraulic jack. Uralungal Labour Contract Cooperative Society (ULCCS), the contractor, subsequently explained that the incident happened due to malfunctioning of machine.

However, people’s representatives in the nearby Vazhakkad grama panchayat who visited the area said the explanation did not hold water, as the beams would have fallen straight into the river if there was a machine failure. Here, they were found to have fallen sideways. People’s representatives reportedly had heated arguments with officials on the matter. Only one of the beams had fallen into the river. Mr. Sreedharan too raised similar doubt, as he questioned the contractor’s explanation, though he clarified that he would be able to comment on it only after visiting the spot.

Meanwhile, PWD officials also came under criticism after a news channel reported that those in charge of the construction were not present when the beams were being fixed. They were apparently participating in an arts and sports meet of an engineers’ association in Wayanad. The department claimed that its officials had inspected the beams after their construction, and that their presence was not required while fixing them.

ULCCS, however, said there were no lapses in the construction. The beams had already been tested for their strength. There had been no cracks on the structure. They maintained that there was no compromise on the quality of construction. The United Democratic Front is targeting Minister for Public Works P.A. Mohamed Riyas, recalling the Palarivattom flyover fiasco when then Minister V.K. Ibrahim Kunju had to step down after cracks developed in the bridge.

Soon after the incident, Mr. Riyas entrusted the vigilance wing of the department and the Kerala Road Fund Board (KRFB) with an inquiry. The Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) too inspected the structure. While KRFB and KIIFB inquiries concurred with the “mechanical failure” theory, the other probe is yet to be completed.