Koodathayi serial murders: charge sheet read out in first case

January 13, 2023 08:13 pm | Updated 08:13 pm IST - Kozhikode

Jolly, the prime accused, remained unperturbed during the process, but shouted at journalists who tried to capture her visuals on the court premises

The Hindu Bureau

The special court trying the Koodathayi serial murder case has read out the charge sheet against the accused in one of the six murder cases.

Jolly Joseph, the prime accused in the case, remained unperturbed throughout the process. The accused shouted at journalists when they tried to capture her visuals on the court premises on Thursday.

The charge sheet was related to the alleged murder of Jolly’s first husband Roy Thomas. Jolly was framed for murder, conspiracy, and forging of documents. The other two co-accused mentioned in the charge sheet are M.S. Mathew and Prajikumar, charged for conspiracy and incitement.

Manoj, the fourth accused, was charged for his suspected role in helping Jolly forge land documents and grab the property of the Ponnamattam family. The case will be considered again on January 16. The hearing in the other five cases has been adjourned till February 4.

