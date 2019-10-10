Koodathayi: plea for police custody to be taken up today

The Thamarassery Judicial First Class Magistrate Court will consider the District Crime Branch plea seeking police custody of the three suspects in the Koodathayi murder case on Thursday.

The court on Wednesday asked the police to present them before it when the application for custody of Jolly Shaju, the prime suspect, was taken up. Sources said that the bail plea moved by M.S. Mathew, the second accused, too is likely to be considered on Thursday. Mathew has been accused of supplying potassium cyanide to Jolly.

It has been reported that B.A. Aloor, a lawyer who appeared for Govindachami in the Soumya murder case, is likely to present Jolly’s case in the court.

BSNL staff questioned

Meanwhile, the District Crime Branch sleuths on Wednesday questioned Johnson, an employee of Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd., to get the details of the several telephone conversations he had with Jolly.

Police sources said that the highest number of calls from Jolly’s phone was made to Johnson’s number. After the death of Roy Thomas, Jolly’s ex-husband, he was very much close to their family. Johnson had also arranged SIM cards for Jolly and they reportedly had financial deals too. He was one of the 20 persons earlier identified by the investigating squad for interrogation. However, it is yet to be proved if Johnson had any knowledge about Jolly’s murder plans.

‘Fake questioning’

In a release, District Police Chief (Kozhikode Rural) urged the people to inform the police about impersonators who are reportedly “interviewing” and “interrogating” those related to the case. The official pointed out that there had been several complaints in this regard. The police would take action against such people as their actions are illegal and are likely to affect the progress of the investigation, the release added.