Koodathayi murders: Police getting ready to file charge-sheet

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the Koodathayi serial murder case is gearing up to file a charge-sheet shortly.

Already the Director General of Prosecution has recommended N.K. Unnikrishnan, who was the prosecutor in Jisha case, to be appointed Special Prosecutor in the case.

The Koodathayi killings pertains to the death of retired Education Department officer Tom Thomas and retired teacher Annamma Thomas, their son Roy Thomas, first husband of Jolly; Sily, wife of Shaju Zacharias, the second husband of Jolly, her two-year-old daughter Alphine; and Annamma’s brother-in-law Mathew Manjadiyil, under mysterious circumstances. Jolly allegedly gave cyanide-laced food or drink to finish off the family members, according to the investigators.

As of now the 47-year-old suspect has been arrested in six murder cases. The two other key accused were M.S. Mathew aka Shaji and Prajikumar, who allegedly helped Jolly with supplying the cyanide. The three of them were arrested on October 5 and are in judicial custody.

Meanwhile, investigators have planned to arrest former Communist Party of India (Marxist) functionary K. Manoj in the second murder case as well. The former Kattangal local committee member was arrested on the charge of his involvement in forging the will of Tom Thomas, one of the six victims. Manoj has been placed under suspension by the party. Incidentally he was the fourth person arrested in these cases.