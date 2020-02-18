Koodathayi case: verdict on bail petition today

The district court will pronounce its verdict on the bail application of Koodathayi serial murder accused Jolly Shaju on Tuesday. Though the verdict was expected on Monday, the court postponed it to Tuesday.

A fresh bail application was moved by the defendant’s counsel as the special investigation team recently completed submission of charge sheets in all the six murders in which Jolly was the prime suspect. Because of objections raised by the investigation team, all previous bail applications submitted to the Thamarassery and Koyilandy Judicial First Class Magistrate Courts had been rejected.