Koodathayi case: verdict on bail petition today

The district court will pronounce its verdict on the bail application of Koodathayi serial murder accused Jolly Shaju on Tuesday. Though the verdict was expected on Monday, the court postponed it to Tuesday.
A fresh bail application was moved by the defendant’s counsel as the special investigation team recently completed submission of charge sheets in all the six murders in which Jolly was the prime suspect. Because of objections raised by the investigation team, all previous bail applications submitted to the Thamarassery and Koyilandy Judicial First Class Magistrate Courts had been rejected.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.