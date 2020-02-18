Kozhikode

Koodathayi case: verdict on bail petition today

The district court will pronounce its verdict on the bail application of Koodathayi serial murder accused Jolly Shaju on Tuesday. Though the verdict was expected on Monday, the court postponed it to Tuesday.

A fresh bail application was moved by the defendant’s counsel as the special investigation team recently completed submission of charge sheets in all the six murders in which Jolly was the prime suspect. Because of objections raised by the investigation team, all previous bail applications submitted to the Thamarassery and Koyilandy Judicial First Class Magistrate Courts had been rejected.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 18, 2020 12:10:23 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/kozhikode/koodathayi-case-verdict-on-bail-petition-today/article30845999.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY