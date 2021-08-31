Koodathayi case: Jolly’s husband seeks divorce

The husband of Jolly Joseph, prime accused in the Koodathayi killings, has filed a divorce petition before the Kozhikode Family Court.

Shaju Zacharias filed the petition citing cruelty as grounds for divorce. The court will hear the petition on October 26.

At present, Jolly is lodged as an undertrial in the Kozhikode district jail.

The Koodathayi case relates to Jolly killing members of two branches of the Ponnamattom family after giving them poison or cyanide-laced food or drink over a period of 14 years. She is charged with six murders.

Shaju married Jolly in 2017 after the death of his wife, Sily, and Jolly’s first husband, Roy Thomas.

Both of them were also poisoned to death by Jolly, according to the chargesheet.

In his petition, Shaju said that Jolly had killed his wife Sily and daughter Alphine. She had also tried to implicate him in the murder cases and forced him to furnish false statements before the police.