ADVERTISEMENT

Koodathayi case: HC dismisses accused’s plea against in-camera trial

March 21, 2023 01:08 am | Updated 01:08 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala High Court on Monday dismissed the plea of Jollyamma Joseph, accused in the Koodathayi serial murder cases, seeking to recall the Kozhikode Sessions Court’s order directing that an in-camera trial be held in the case relating to the murder of her husband.

ALSO READ
Jolly’s motive was to gain ancestral property: report

Justice Bechu Kurian Thomas, while dismissing her petition, observed that the accused herself had specifically complained about the intrusions into her privacy and the publication of details which were disturbing for the future of her family including her children. She even pointed out that the media intrusions and reports were causing mental agony to her bordering on infringement of her human rights and requested the court to initiate appropriate action. When such a request came up before the court, the sessions judge deemed it fit to direct that the trial be held in-camera. Viewed in that perspective, the judge was wholly justified in issuing such a directive.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US