Koodathayi case: HC dismisses accused’s plea against in-camera trial

March 21, 2023 01:08 am | Updated 01:08 am IST - KOCHI

The Kerala High Court on Monday dismissed the plea of Jollyamma Joseph, accused in the Koodathayi serial murder cases, seeking to recall the Kozhikode Sessions Court’s order directing that an in-camera trial be held in the case relating to the murder of her husband.

Justice Bechu Kurian Thomas, while dismissing her petition, observed that the accused herself had specifically complained about the intrusions into her privacy and the publication of details which were disturbing for the future of her family including her children. She even pointed out that the media intrusions and reports were causing mental agony to her bordering on infringement of her human rights and requested the court to initiate appropriate action. When such a request came up before the court, the sessions judge deemed it fit to direct that the trial be held in-camera. Viewed in that perspective, the judge was wholly justified in issuing such a directive.