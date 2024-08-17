Konthalakkissakal, diary entries penned by cancer survivor, unveils regional history

Amina Parakkal is a Class VI dropout, a very ordinary homemaker from Karasseri in rural Kozhikode. But her diary entries are now the talk of the town. Kontalakkissakal, an anthology of those entries was released by writer B.M. Suhara at Kakkad on Independence Day.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kontalakkissakal is a chronicle that captures the politics, religion, culture, literature, agriculture, and celebrations of a region over a period of time, narrated in a heart-warming manner.

Ms. Amina began her diaries while recuperating from cancer and other illnesses around 2001. Her elder son Thoufeeq discovered the moth-eaten diaries while cleaning the house for painting two years ago. “We shared some of the entries with our relatives without revealing the author. No one guessed that our mother had penned them,” said Ajmal Hadi, Ms. Amina’s younger son. The family then decided to publish the diaries.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ms. Amina began writing to pass the time and to address issues with her math teacher that led to her dropping out of school. Later, she incorporated stories narrated by her mother about the pre-independence era. Many entries focus on the rural women of the region, who fought against the British army, the Khilafat movement, and the political renaissance of the time.

“We conducted research for two years to verify the accuracy of her writings. After speaking to several individuals mentioned in her stories and consulting historians, we found that there are no elements of fiction in her accounts,” Mr. Hadi said.

Even at 71, Ms. Amina remains active in agriculture and had received the award for best organic farmer in the panchayat for 10 consecutive years.

Thousands of people had attended the book release function on (August 15) Thursday, much to the surprise of the organisers. Encouraged by the positive reception of her book, Ms. Amina is gearing up to come with another chronicle soon.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.