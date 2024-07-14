Kodenchery turns favourite destination for adventure lovers 

Kodenchery, a sleepy upland hamlet in Kozhikode district, is evolving into the next big adventure tourism destination in the State. While the annual Malabar River Festival (MRF), featuring an International Kayaking Championship, had initially put Kodenchery on the tourism map, the addition of various adventure tourism activities has made it a sought-after destination.

Besides the three kayaking academies that provide training during the monsoon, the two rivers, Chalippuzha and Iruvazhinji, are also being used for recreational river rafting.

President of Kodenchery Panchayat Alex Thomas Chembakasseril opened the river rafting by Paddle Monks Adventure on Saturday. Good Waves Academy and JellyFish Water Sports had already started offering river rafting facilities in the locality much earlier.

“Our rivers offer a unique advantage with fiercer rapids compared to traditional hubs for river rafting in Manali or Rishikesh. Besides, warm water enhances comfort for adventurers,” said Paulson Joseph, coordinator of the MRF.

With three agencies operating in the field, competition has led to reduced prices. Previously, rafting two kilometres with six tourists cost ₹1,800, but now it has come down to ₹1,200.

The organisers have addressed safety concerns while rafting in turbulent waters.

“Two kayakers accompany the raft at all times for emergency support. All passengers wear life jackets and helmets, and an experienced rafter is also onboard,” said Mr. Thomas. As the main concern has been flash floods, forest officials monitor the upstream and alert rafters downstream promptly.

While rafting takes place in Chalippuzha and Iruvazhinji during peak monsoon, it will be restricted to Iruvazhinji once the water level subsides after the monsoon.

The Kerala Adventure Tourism Promotion Council that organises the MRF is behind various adventure activities that have been planned in not just Kodenchery but nearby panchayats too. These include an off-road championship, mud football, angling, mountaineering, and rainwalk.

“With more tourists arriving, farming community in the upland villages stays active even during the monsoon, which is usually an off-season. This boosts business for hotels, homestays, and local traders,” Mr. Thomas said.

