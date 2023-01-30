Kodenchery panchayat seeks more gun licences to tackle wild boar menace

January 30, 2023 08:57 pm | Updated 08:57 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Kodenchery grama panchayat has demanded that the State government allot more gun licences to farmers in the upland regions to handle wild boar menace.

On a recent attack by wild boars on an autorickshaw which caused serious injuries to the driver, panchayat president Alex Thomas said the number of shooters available was much low as against the rapid rise in wild boar population, and that only very few of them could be culled by utilising the available facilities. Mr. Thomas said bullets should be made available locally, besides increasing the remuneration of shooters.

It was less than a week ago that an autorickshaw was attacked by wild boars at Kodenchery, turning it upside down and causing injury to driver Jaleesh Parambil. The panchayat president said the number of wild boars had gone up to such an extent that they had started roaming beyond agricultural fields, triggering panic among the public.

The panchayat, which was the first in the district to implement the recent government order that local bodies could order shooting of wild boars, had earlier demanded that the animals be officially declared ferocious, considering that they were terrorising people living in upland regions in the State.