KoCo Film Fest in Kozhikode from January 5

January 03, 2024 08:41 pm | Updated 08:41 pm IST - Kozhikode

Prem Kumar, Vice Chairperson, Kerala Chalachitra Academy, will open the week-long KoCo Film Fest being organised by the Kozhikode Corporation on January 5. Mayor Beena Philip will preside over the event, where film society activist Chelavoor Venu will be honoured.

According to a release on Wednesday, 40 films will be screened at the Sree theatre and at the Vedi mini theatre attached to it. Entry is free and a majority of these films are by filmmakers and writers from Kozhikode or those who have settled here. Along with this, movies that won awards at the International Film Festival of Kerala in recent years too will be shown.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.