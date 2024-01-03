ADVERTISEMENT

KoCo Film Fest in Kozhikode from January 5

January 03, 2024 08:41 pm | Updated 08:41 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

Prem Kumar, Vice Chairperson, Kerala Chalachitra Academy, will open the week-long KoCo Film Fest being organised by the Kozhikode Corporation on January 5. Mayor Beena Philip will preside over the event, where film society activist Chelavoor Venu will be honoured.

According to a release on Wednesday, 40 films will be screened at the Sree theatre and at the Vedi mini theatre attached to it. Entry is free and a majority of these films are by filmmakers and writers from Kozhikode or those who have settled here. Along with this, movies that won awards at the International Film Festival of Kerala in recent years too will be shown.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US