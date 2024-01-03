GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

KoCo Film Fest in Kozhikode from January 5

January 03, 2024 08:41 pm | Updated 08:41 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

Prem Kumar, Vice Chairperson, Kerala Chalachitra Academy, will open the week-long KoCo Film Fest being organised by the Kozhikode Corporation on January 5. Mayor Beena Philip will preside over the event, where film society activist Chelavoor Venu will be honoured.

According to a release on Wednesday, 40 films will be screened at the Sree theatre and at the Vedi mini theatre attached to it. Entry is free and a majority of these films are by filmmakers and writers from Kozhikode or those who have settled here. Along with this, movies that won awards at the International Film Festival of Kerala in recent years too will be shown.

Related Topics

Kozhikode / arts, culture and entertainment / film festival

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.