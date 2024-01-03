KoCo Film Fest in Kozhikode from January 5

January 03, 2024 08:41 pm | Updated 08:41 pm IST - Kozhikode

Prem Kumar, Vice Chairperson, Kerala Chalachitra Academy, will open the week-long KoCo Film Fest being organised by the Kozhikode Corporation on January 5. Mayor Beena Philip will preside over the event, where film society activist Chelavoor Venu will be honoured.

According to a release on Wednesday, 40 films will be screened at the Sree theatre and at the Vedi mini theatre attached to it. Entry is free and a majority of these films are by filmmakers and writers from Kozhikode or those who have settled here. Along with this, movies that won awards at the International Film Festival of Kerala in recent years too will be shown.