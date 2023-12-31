GIFT a SubscriptionGift
KoCo Film Fest in Kozhikode from January 5 to 11

Kozhikode Corporation organising international film festival on the theme ‘Kozhikode’

December 31, 2023 07:19 pm | Updated 07:20 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

Highlighting Kozhikode’s status as the Unesco ‘City of Literature’, the Kozhikode Corporation will organise a film festival at Sree theatre in the city from January 5 to 11.

Mayor Beena Philip told reporters here on Sunday that the festival named ‘KoCo Film Fest’ will consist mainly of Malayalam movies with the theme ‘Kozhikode’. “There will be movies by directors and producers from Kozhikode, ones featuring actors from the city as well as some that feature stories from Kozhikode or ones in which Kozhikode is the location,” she said. Movies that won awards at the International Film Festival of Kerala as well as classic Malayalam movies will also be part of the festival.

K.J. Thomas, the coordinator of the festival, said that around 20 films, at least three a day, will be screened between 10 a.m. and 9 p.m. The registration for the festival is free.

The Mayor said the Corporation was planning to organise the festival annually and that the Kerala State Chalachitra Academy was supporting the venture.

Noted films such as Oru Vadakkan Veeragatha, Nirmalyam, Paleri Manikyam - Oru Pathira Kolapathakathinte Katha and Devasuram are expected to be part of the festival. “The new generation may have watched these movies on television. But to watch it on the big screen will be a whole new experience. We strive to inculcate the culture of appreciating good movies among them,” said the Mayor.

Noted filmmaker Shaji N. Karun will take part in the valedictory ceremony on January 11.

Mr. Thomas said the detailed list of movies to be screened would be released once the Academy confirmed the availability of good prints.

