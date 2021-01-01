Kochi MVD takes motorists by surprise on New Year day

Law-abiding motorists presented gifts

The Motor Vehicles Department (MVD) chose to tread a different path and give a positive spin to enforcement on New Year.

Rather than issuing check reports and slapping fines, a section of the enforcement team of the MVD choose to look at the positive side and actually presented gifts to law-abiding motorists, taking some of them quite by surprise.

The concept was developed by the flying squad of the Deputy Transport Commissioner (DTC), Central Zone II. Regi P. Varghese, DTC, launched the campaign, which was randomly held at chosen junctions.

“The idea was to give a morale boosting experience to motorists complying with the law and something for them to remember for the rest of the year, We plan to run more such campaigns on and off depending on the success of this one and also based on the availability of funds,” said Mr. Varghese.

A diary for 2021 and a quality pen was what was in store for law-abiding motorists. “We are often cursed on social media for the steep fines we slap on offenders. While we couldn’t help it as it is what the law suggests, we still didn’t want to be talked about for the same reason on the first day of the New Year as those on the receiving end would have cursed us for the rest of the year. Instead, we wanted to adopt a positive approach considering the occasion just like we talk about positive parenting when it comes to handling children,” said Najeeb K.M. Assistant Motor Vehicle Inspector, part of the DPC’s flying squad.

So, the rider and the pillion rider wearing helmets, occupants of cars wearing seat belts, the ones complying with lane traffic and respecting pedestrian rights, and even pedestrians obeying rules and chose to cross the roads along zebra crossings rather than jaywalking were all stopped on the tracks in select locations and presented gifts as a token of appreciation for respecting laws.

“We plan to approach the District Road Safety Authority on the need for undertaking such positive enforcement from time-to-time,” said Mr. Najeeb.